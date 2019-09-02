Put your wallet away: Not many good deals today

Retailers are promising big sales this Labor Day, but don't be fooled. Some items are not at their lowest prices right now.

According to NerdWallet, these are the items to buy now and the items to skip.

Best Buys

Mattresses

Furniture

Appliances

Airfare

Don't Buy These Items Now

TVs: They are at their lowest price around Black Friday and in January just before the Super Bowl.

iPhones: Wait until after Sept 10., when Apple announces the latest model. The older models typically go on sale shortly after a new release.

