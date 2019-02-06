'Pour Some Gouda On Me': These 80s-themed cheeses from Aldi will have you drooling

HOUSTON - On the heels of its cheese advent calendar and heart-shaped blocked of cheddar, Aldi is ready to take you down memory lane with a new line of dairy delights.

The discount grocery store chain launched six 80’s-themed cheeses that play on the titles of some of the biggest songs of the decade. The line includes hits like: Sweet Cheddar of Mine, Pour Some Gouda on Me, Total Eclipse of the Havarti, Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina, Billie Goat is my Lover and Wake Me Up Before You Goat, Goat.

So hike up your leg warmers, pop on your snap bracelet and race to your nearest Aldi. These punny cheeses are only available for a limited time.



