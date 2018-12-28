Nursing home 'Angel' rings in the new year with seniors

HOUSTON - Hotel ballrooms, nightclubs and ball drops, millions of revelers will ring in the new year out on the town with friends and strangers.

But every year, one Houston man gathers his closest friends and hits up local nursing homes for a flash mob-style dance party.

"To see them just light up," said Angel Ramirez, describing the nursing home residents. "It's so awesome to see they still have a lot of party left in them."

This is the fourth year that Ramirez will visit three Houston nursing homes to ring in the New Year. The first year, it was just Angel, a couple of friends and some party favors, but his annual celebrations have grown.

Now his friends, their children and other volunteers ask to come along. They bring small gifts and toiletries for the residents as well, but the biggest hit among residents is the music and the companionship.

"As soon as the music comes on, they're ready to stand up and dance and that to me, is what New Year's is about," said Ramirez.

He hopes his dance party inspires others to reach out to senior communities throughout the year.

"There's so many other holidays... Valentines Day, Christmas, Halloween, Cinco de Mayo... There are lots of opportunities for people to come in and just spread some joy to these residents who don't get to experience that much," he said.

If you are interested, reach out to the activities coordinator of any nursing home or assisted living facility to ask if you can plan a party or just drop by.

