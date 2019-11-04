New burger joint opens in Tomball, sells out of patties during weekend opening

TOMBALL, Texas - A new burger joint that opened its doors Tuesday has already gained a lot of buzz throughout the town of Tomball.

Tejas Burger Joint, located at 214 W. Main Street, had to close early due to being sold out Saturday.

Sorry Folks we got to turn out the lights early tonight. All Sold Out. We will be open tomorrow from 11am - 3pm! Have a Flippin' good Fall back. Posted by Tejas Burger Joint on Saturday, 2 November 2019

The small restaurant said it underestimated the demand it was going to have and posted a photo of the crowded place on Facebook.

We had our butts handed to us yesterday. It was really busy at lunch, dinner, and in between. Ran a little short on some... Posted by Tejas Burger Joint on Saturday, 2 November 2019

After only being open for a couple of days, the Tejas Burger Joint has already received a 4.2-star rating on Yelp.

What's all the fuss about?

The Tejas Burger Joint serves up a variety of USDA prime grade 100% all atural Angus burgers. From a smokehouse burger to a Caesar burger, the restaurant has a unique range of options from which to choose. According to its website, no hormones, no antibiotics and no-nonsense is used in all of its Angus beef.

Check out some of its menu options below:

Add a fried egg to any burger. Open 11:00am-9:00pm today & tomorrow. Posted by Tejas Burger Joint on Friday, 1 November 2019

Build your own classic burger. Posted by Tejas Burger Joint on Thursday, 31 October 2019

Old Town Burger add mushrooms, grilled onions, & Swiss cheese on a Slow Dough potato bun dressed with green onion aioli. Open until 8:00 PM. Follow the cow. Posted by Tejas Burger Joint on Wednesday, 30 October 2019

Caesar Burger! 1/2 LB all natural angus beef with a very Caesar salad and parmigiana. This is a fantastic combo of flavors. Follow the cow. Posted by Tejas Burger Joint on Tuesday, 29 October 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.