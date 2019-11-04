New burger joint opens in Tomball, sells out of patties during weekend opening

TOMBALL, Texas - A new burger joint that opened its doors Tuesday has already gained a lot of buzz throughout the town of Tomball.
Tejas Burger Joint, located at 214 W. Main Street, had to close early due to being sold out Saturday.
The small restaurant said it underestimated the demand it was going to have and posted a photo of the crowded place on Facebook.
After only being open for a couple of days, the Tejas Burger Joint has already received a 4.2-star rating on Yelp.
What's all the fuss about?
The Tejas Burger Joint serves up a variety of USDA prime grade 100% all atural Angus burgers. From a smokehouse burger to a Caesar burger, the restaurant has a unique range of options from which to choose. According to its website, no hormones, no antibiotics and no-nonsense is used in all of its Angus beef.
Check out some of its menu options below:
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.