National Doughnut Day: Where you can score a free fried treat this Friday

The “holiday” is set for Friday, and we bet you’re wondering where you can snag a free or discounted doughnut. (Right?)

Here is what the nation's doughnut giants have to offer in Houston:

Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts will offer a free glazed doughnut with purchase. A portion of the day's sales will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Krispy Kreme

Snag one free doughnut of your choice; no purchase necessary.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Receive a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase.

National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I, USA Today said. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.



Also, please note: All of the deals mentioned are at participating locations only and while supplies last. So that means hint, hint: Go early!

