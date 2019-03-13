Mysterious Amazon packages regularly showing up at roommates' home

PORTLAND, Ore. - A couple of Portland, Oregon roommates have been receiving mysterious packages from Amazon that they didn't order or pay for.

The packages are filled with random items. In addition to curiosity about where these packages are coming from, the two said the past couple weeks of mystery deliveries has them feeling uneasy.

One of the roommates, Annie, who asked KGW not to use her last name, suffered a tragic experience in her past when a family member was murdered. For her, she said the packages feel ominous.

"It does scare me and it does upset me because I don't know why, I don't know who," she said.

Annie's roommate, John Schmidt, said the deliveries are disconcerting. The packages have contained random items, from balls to a blanket, even a juicer.

"What is going on?" he said. "Befuddlement that I get these packages, one after another. I'm going, 'That's nice, someone thought maybe I needed a foot massager.' I have no use for them."

