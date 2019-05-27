Military members among these American heroes getting free admission to Houston area waterpark

HOUSTON - From Memorial Day through Sunday, Schlitterbahn Galveston will offer free admission to military, police, firefighters and EMTs.

The deal extends to the other Schlitterbahn waterparks as well.

Tickets for spouses and dependent children are available for 40% off the gate price.

When visiting, people who fit this status need to show military ID or proof of employment at the park entrance to receive a complimentary wristband valid for admission on that day. The eligible member of the military may purchase tickets for their spouses and dependents for 40% off at the park entrance on the day of their visit.

During American Heroes Week, members of the military, police, firefighters & EMT's are admitted FREE! ☀💦😍 #BahnLove #AmericanHeroesWeek Posted by Schlitterbahn Galveston on Sunday, May 26, 2019

More discounts are available around the park, too. Present your Military ID at these locations in Galveston:

o 25% Off Photo Haus Products

o 10% Off Retail Items

o $10 Off Soaring Eagle Rides - For 2 Riders

