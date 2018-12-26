Man hit several times after nearly a dozen shots fired in drive-by shooting, police say

A man is in critical condition after being shot several times in a drive-by shooting, police said.

HOUSTON - A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting just northeast of downtown.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday near Hershe Street and Pine Crest Boulevard.

A man was either standing next to or sitting in his car when someone drove by and opened fire, hitting the man several times in the side, police said. About a dozen shots were fired.

Officer said the man was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police are investigating the scene in order to find any clues that could lead them to a gunman or motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.