Lucky Charms' marshmallow treats to be released in September 2019.

HOUSTON - Lucky Charms marshmallows are perhaps the most beloved part of the cereal, and soon you’ll be able to purchase them by themselves – in giant form.

Lucky Charms and Jet-Puffed made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

The marshmallow-only bags of hearts, stars, and horseshoes, clovers and blue moons will hit stores nationwide in September, according to reports.

The 7-ounce bags will sell for $1.50.

Magically delicious in EVERY form! Grab a bag of @jetpuffed marshmallows with Lucky Charms shapes today! #magicallydelicious pic.twitter.com/lEFoCO0Znw — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) August 7, 2019

Our favorite fluffy part of @LuckyCharms! Get excited for our magically delicious marshmallows❤️ ⭐️ ☘️🌙 https://t.co/XuYFPOcEc4 — JET-PUFFED (@JetPuffed) August 7, 2019

