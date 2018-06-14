Life hacks you didn't know you needed

ORLANDO, Fla. - In a worldwide survey studying life satisfaction, people were asked to rate their satisfaction on a scale from 1 to 10. America’s average was an 8, but maybe yours can be a 10 with these hacks to make life a little better.

Sometimes it’s the little things that can make your day, like enjoying your favorite snack. Open chip bags upside down to get the seasoning on the bottom, and freeze fruit like grapes or raspberries to use as tasty ice cubes in your wine. Place a damp paper towel on your pizza before microwaving it. This will keep it from getting chewy.

If you enjoy cooking, but hate the smell of garlic on your hands afterward, rub them with salt instead of soap to get rid of the smell.

Hate swallowing large pills? Take a sip of water before you put the pill in your mouth, then let the pill float before you swallow. This will feel like you’re just drinking water.

There is a way to get a ring off, even with a swollen knuckle, without going to a jeweler. Cut off a long piece of dental floss and stick it under the ring, then start wrapping it up your finger. Once it is over your knuckle, pull from the other end and the ring will slide right off.

You can also use floss to cut the cake. Have you ever cut a cake, and by the third slice, your frosting-covered knife is making a mess? Take a long piece of floss and tightly press it down across the cake until you have perfect, straight slices.



