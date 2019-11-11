Kingwood residents look forward to opening of new H-E-B location on Northpark Drive

KINGWOOD, Texas - A second H-E-B location is expected to open its doors Nov. 13 on Northpark Drive in Kingwood, according to BizJournals.com.

The San Antonio-based company chose Kingwood Park at 19529 Northpark Drive to open its second H-E-B location.

The 102,000-square-foot store will attract customers near Interstate 69 and Highway 59. The project began in 2018 when the developers purchased the 54-acre site for about $50 million.

According to BizJournals.com, Kingwood Place will not only have an H-E-B but will include an 11-acre parcel planned for approximately 300 multifamily units, along with other retail stores.

