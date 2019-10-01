Killen's Barbecue brisket now available at Houston area H-E-B

HOUSTON - Get your barbecue fixin' at home without the 16-hour wait! H-E-B will now serve Killen's Barbecue brisket.

The barbecue restaurant announced the news on Instagram that the supermarket will sell its seasoned pit-smoked pecan and oak brisket.

The best part is the brisket is fully cooked, so you can cut out the wait time. The brisket retails at $12.99 per pound.

In 2015, the barbecue restaurant was named the No. 2 barbecue destination in America for its smoked brisket.

H-E-B also sells Killen's Barbecue's brisket rub in its stores.

Would you try the restaurant's brisket at H-E-B?

