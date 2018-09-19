Is this the hot toy of 2018? Get it while you can

HOUSTON - From the Furbie to Tickle Me Elmo, from Hatchlings to Fingerlings -- every holiday season, there is a new hot toy that prompts long lines, shortages and, of course, huge price increases for those parents willing to pay top dollar for it.

It is only September and already one toy is being pegged as a hot commodity for this holiday season. They're called Pomsies, described as a Fingerling with fur.

Pomsie pets debuted at the New York Toy Fair in March with a $15 price tag.

Their eyes change colors to reflect their mood. Kids can virtually feed their Pomsie, and they can make up to 50 sounds when you feed them, pet them and dance with them. Their bendable tails let kids hold them or wear them.

Good Housekeeping has predicted Pomsies will be big this year.



They were so popular back in the spring, the company rolled out exclusive versions. The aqua blue "Stardust" Pomsie is only available at Target. The multi-colored "Sherbert" was released only to Walmart. Amazon's exclusive Pomsie is called Kali, but Amazon isn't even selling it yet.

Four new edition Pomsies were on presale on Amazon, but when we checked, they are all listed as "currently unavailable."

