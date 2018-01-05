Is dropping F-bombs at work the new norm?

Watch your language or it could cost you your job, or a promotion.

Wrike, a management software company, surveyed more than 1,500 American workers and found that 57 percent admitted to swearing in the workplace. But 81 percent of employers in a study by Careerbuilder.com said that swearing at work “brings professionalism into question.”

If you’re going to curse, know your company’s culture and work environment. Some companies have explicit policies discouraging profanity, while it may be an unwritten rule in others. However, in other companies, an occasional curse word could be the norm.

When in doubt, mirror the behavior of leadership. Employers set the tone in the workplace. Also, learn to control your emotion. People typically curse when they are upset or in stressful situations. Instead of responding immediately, practice active listening, collect yourself and respond professionally.

Remember that mistakes happen, but what matters is how you handle the situation afterward. Own up to your faults and offer a sincere apology.

Follow these tips and you never have to hear “watch your mouth” again.

You can also consider changing jobs if cursing is an important part of your lifestyle. Find a company that allows you to be your authentic self.

