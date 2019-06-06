How you can win a grilling class for you and your dad

Brisket U

HOUSTON - Are you a BBQ king? The master of your grill? Or do your attempts at grilling sometimes end in flames?

Houston grilling school Brisket U wants to hear your fail stories for its Father's Day BBQ Blunders and Bloopers contest.

Share your experience on Brisket University's Facebook page for a chance to win a free Brisket U class for you and your dad for Father's Day.

Classes are held at local breweries in Houston where you learn everything from how to select the right cut of meat, to grilling, smoking and then slicing your perfect brisket.

