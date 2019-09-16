How you can get fresh, healthy school lunches delivered to you weekly

We are now well into the first month of school. Practices have picked up. Weekend games have started, and the pressure on parents to get everything accomplished has cranked up.

Just in time to save your sanity, one caterer in The Woodlands is taking one item off your to-do list. Amy Martinez makes healthy, fresh box lunches for kids and delivers them weekly to busy parents.

"We know what it's like to make the shuffle and get everybody where they need to go and extracurriculars and school and homework and all that," said Martinez. "It's just a lot. And this is something that helps, I think, take at least one thing off the table."

Martinez is a single mom of four kids, now teenagers and older. She already owned a catering business, Grazeables, that specializes in extravagant charcuterie boards. She's named the kids' box lunches "Grazeable Minis."

Everything you Need to Know:

Who: Grazeables

What: Kids box lunches. There are 2 choices each week. Examples include deconstructed pizza on a skewer or ham and cheese pinwheels. Each box also contains fruit, veggies with homemade ranch & a heart-shaped sugar cookie with sprinkles. Each box has a cute note for kids that parents can write on.

When: For delivery or pickup each Sunday.

Where: Grazeables is based in The Woodlands. Each Sunday, Martinez posts a pickup site on the company's Facebook page. It is usually a Hobby Lobby or Chick-Fil-A parking lot. If you don't want to pick up your order, they can deliver it.

How: Order from Grazeables by calling 281-797-0262 or through the company's Facebook page. Each box lunch is $8 plus tax.

Why: One dollar from each box is donated to the lunch accounts of kids in need in title one schools in Montgomery County.

