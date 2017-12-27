How to save money on taxes before changes happen

HOUSTON - The new federal tax plan means changes in what people must pay, but before those changes happen there are things you can do to keep more money in your pocket.

Richard Rosso, a tax expert with Clarity Financial, said the differences between this year's taxes and the taxes filed in 2018 will be whether people itemize or take the standard deduction.

"You've been itemizing all these years and you go, 'Wait a minute. Now, my standard deduction is almost there or greater, so I'm not going to itemize," Rosso said.

Watch the video attached to this story for even more tax tips about tax-free education savings and how to get the most out of your property tax deduction.

