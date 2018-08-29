How to opt out of Yahoo's information-selling program

HOUSTON - If you have a Yahoo or an AOL email account, your emails are being scanned for bits of information advertisers might find useful.

While other tech companies that provide email services say they have stopped the practice, Yahoo sees it as a good source of revenue.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Yahoo and its parent company Oath sell data to advertisers that they say will give them an edge. They can identify groups of users who have bought certain products or services based on receipts and promotions in their in-boxes.

You can opt out of the targeted marketing and ads if you have Yahoo email at this link.

