How to get the best deal on Astros tickets this season

HOUSTON - As World Series champions, the Astros can fetch more for tickets this season, but there are ways you can save and still see all your favorite players in action.

We checked the whole season and all of the ticket promotions. Ticket prices are variable. While one seat may cost you $26 today, next week it may be $50.

The lowest priced ticket to see the Astros play the San Diego Padres Saturday is $25. It's $123 to sit behind the dugout. If you take advantage of Astros Value Days, it gets much sweeter.

The best deal is Powerade Double Play Tuesdays. You can get two view deck seats for $22. That's $11 each. You do have to buy the tickets from the box office at Minute Maid Park. You can go in advance.

Every Tuesday home game is $1 Hot Dog Night.

If you're taking the whole family, Kroger Family Sundays is a good bet.

For $60 you get four view deck tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas. Upgrade your tickets to field box seats and you'll pay $148.

If you've got a little slugger 12-years or younger, you can sign them up to be an Astros Buddy.

For $25 they'll get an Astros Buddy backpack, socks, baseball cap, lanyard and four view-deck tickets to select Astros home games. They can also sign up for Buddies Baseball Clinics and behind the scenes experiences at the park.

If you are a member of the military or a first responder, there are great deals for you too. You can buy up to six tickets per game for 36 different home games. Seats behind the field box are as low as $25. View deck seats are $8.

