How to get kids Halloween costumes cheap, make money from their old ones

It may seem early, but if you want to save money on your kids' Halloween costumes this year, get yourself to a Kid to Kid Thrift and Consignment store this week.

There are four locations in the greater Houston area, and they are each unveiling hundreds of kids' costumes this week.

"We backstock all year," explained Kathleen Leonard of the Galleria Kid to Kid store on Post Oak Boulevard. "So we buy costumes all year long and we backstock them, and then we have an unveiling which is Saturday at 9 o'clock."

The costumes are for infants up to teenagers. Most of them are under $10, an astronaut suit that will go for $8.99 (pic here). Costumes that cost more are from high-end brands like Pottery Barn, Chasing Fireflies and Wishcraft.

Some of the stores are holding the costume event Friday. The others are on Saturday. There is usually a line before the stores open at 9 a.m.

Here are the locations and times for each store.

Kid to Kid Atascocita

6932 FM 1960 East

Humble, TX 77346

Facebook.com/events/3107015929338779/

Costume event is Friday, September 6th at 9:30 a.m.

Kid to Kid Champions

16694 Champions Forest Drive

Spring, TX 77379

Facebook.com/events/2071209289855256/

Costume event is Friday, September 6th at 9 a.m.

Kid to Kid Woodlands

6777 Woodlands Parkway (@ Kuykendahl)

Facebook.com/events/721388858326006/

Costume event is September 7th at 9 a.m.

Kid to Kid Galleria

1737 Post Oak Blvd

Houston, TX 77056

Facebook.com/events/374433093237024/

Costume event is September 7th at 9 a.m.

If you have old costumes that no longer fit your children, Kid to Kid will buy them from you, but you have to take them in before the costume event or after. The stores will be so busy selling costumes on those days, they are not buying.

