How to get help if you were left with shoddy, incomplete Harvey repairs

HOUSTON - There is help for anyone who hired a contractor to repair their home after Hurricane Harvey and was left with incomplete or poor quality work.

The University of Houston Law Center can help. It received a $205,000 grant from all of those donations made after the hurricane. With that money, the center plans to help 1,000 individuals resolve disputes working with an attorney.

It will also hold workshops and set up hotlines where Harvey victims can learn about their rights and the steps to take to get the work done and hold the contractors who didn't do the job accountable.

Harris County and Houston residents can register online or call the Hurricane Harvey Consumer Assistance Program Assistant Karen Banda at (832) 842-4427.





Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.