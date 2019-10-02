How to get free legal help this weekend

HOUSTON - If you've got questions for an attorney, but you don't have that hefty retainer fee most require, take your questions to The People's Law School this Saturday.

Houston attorneys will host free classes explaining your rights and the law when it comes to landlord/tenant issues, health insurance and other consumer topics.

There are three free courses and space is limited. Those interested must register for the classes at the University of Houston campus.

The People’s Law School is Saturday at the University of Houston Law Center. The first class starts at 9:30 a.m., but you should arrive at 8:45 a.m. to sign in.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.