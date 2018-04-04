Where to find secret hotel discounts

HOUSTON - Summer is just around the corner. If you are already planning your family's next vacation, we can help you save on one of the biggest costs of any trip: your hotel.

Savvy shoppers already know to search for promo codes when shopping online, but have you ever looked for a promo code for a hotel? They're out there and they can save you a lot of cash.

After you've found a hotel and you're ready to book your stay, stop and check websites like Retail me Not for a promo code. Just search using the name of the hotel chain.

When we searched Marriott, we found several codes offering discounts like 20% off your stay in Orlando plus a $10 daily food and beverage credit. The fine print reveals the deal is good at Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield Inn & Suites and Springhill Suites throughout Orlando.

If you found your hotel through a booking site, don't forget to check promo codes specifically for the site. We found codes to score 40% off at Hotels.com.

If you get tired of checking multiple booking sites to compare prices, you can add Scout by Room Key to your browser. Every time you search for hotel deals, Scout lets you know if it can find a lower rate.

Lastly, don't forget to call the hotel directly. Ask if it can do better than the rate you've found online. Sometimes it can. Speaking with the hotel staff is usually the only way to find out about special promo rates that they don't advertise for new guests.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.