How to file an insurance claim as a result of winter weather issues

HOUSTON - If you have experienced sliding on a slick ice-covered road, you know it feels like there is nothing you can do to control your vehicle.

However, if you slide into another vehicle, you are technically at fault.

In that case, liability insurance -- which every driver in Texas is legally required to carry -- will pay for the damages to the car that you hit.

Expect your insurance rates to go up after you file the claim, though.

Any damages to your car will only be covered if you have collision coverage, which is optional, so you may not have it.

Collision coverage will also cover damages to your car if you slide into a guardrail or a mailbox or any other inanimate object. You will have to pay your deductible first for your insurance company to pay on a collision claim.

If you never left your driveway, but a branch heavy with ice fell on your vehicle and cracked a windshield or damaged your car, comprehensive coverage would pay for those kinds of repairs.

Again, this type of insurance is optional, so if you don't have it, you may be on your own paying to fix the damage.

If you had to have your vehicle towed, for example -- if you slid into a ditch, even if you already paid the tow truck out of pocket, you may be able to get reimbursed from your insurance company depending how your policy is set up.

So, get on the phone with your insurance agent, ask those questions, and make the necessary claims.

