How often should you be cleaning your oven, dishwasher and more?

ORLANDO, Fla. - When it comes to cleaning your home, it can be a family affair. Kids vacuum, sweep and dust around the living room and more, do the laundry, yard work, take out the trash and wash the dishes, while parents usually prune trees and shrubs, wash windows, clean the refrigerator and sometimes take out the trash as well.

The average American eats out for 18 meals a month. But for those home-cooked meals, you will need a clean kitchen.

So, when it comes to your appliances, how often should you clean your oven or dishwasher?

Experts say you should clean your oven once every three to six months, which makes your oven use less energy and saves you money. And use vinegar and baking soda to clean the dishwasher once a month to keep it grease and odor-free.

According to Nielsen, 67% of people do laundry twice a week, but how often do they clean their dryer vents? Interior every single time before you dry your clothes. Exterior, maybe once a year.

Finally, in your bedroom. How often do you clean your pillows and sheets?

Your sheets should be cleaned weekly while you should wash your pillows during each season. Americans spend up to 11 hours in bed, according to a survey by Slumber Cloud. During that time, sheets and pillows gather sweat, dust, drool and more.

And don’t forget to clean the top of your kitchen range which holds the light and fan. It collects grease over time and should be cleaned twice a year. Just take a wire-mesh grate filter and warm water and soap to clean under the hood and a soft cloth and cleaner to clean the top.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Keon Broadnax, Writer and Robert Walko, Editor.

