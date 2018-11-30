How KPRC2 viewers can get a free Christmas tour of River Oaks lights

HOUSTON - If you love checking out holiday lights around Houston, you will want to take in the displays on the majestic mansions of River Oaks.

The average homeowner in River Oaks who decorates spends about 40-thousand dollars on their light displays, but you don't have to spend a penny to see them or wait in the miles of traffic in your own car.

Mister McKinney's Houston History Bus is offering KPRC Channel 2 viewers free tours aboard his open-air school bus. Every Thursday through Sunday through the end of the year, you can schedule a tour to take in the lights on these mansions and learn a little history too.

"We're gonna talk about the Titans and Tycoons who live in all these mansions, what they did for our city, how they gave back to our city," explained McKinney. "And the one way the current River Oaks residents are giving back are they're doing these great lighting displays. They're sharing their homes and their displays with all of Houston."

When you go online to book your 9:30 p.m. tour anytime through the end of December, mention "Amy Davis" and "Freebie Friday" in the comments section where it asks how you heard about the tours, and yours is free! They are normally $39.95 for the hour long ride.

