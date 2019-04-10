Houston company recalls over 3,000 lbs of of salads, wraps due to listeria concerns

HOUSTON - A Houston company is recalling 3,329 pounds of salads and wraps because the chicken and turkey in them may be contaminated with listeria.

The Great American Marketing Company makes the ready-to-eat food at its facility on Post Oak near the Loop. The food is sold in Valeros, Corner Stores and Circle-K stores.

The ready-to-eat wrap and salad meat and poultry products were produced on various dates from March 27, 2019, through April 8, 2019.

The following products are subject to recall according to the F ood Safety and Inspection Service:

• 9.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CAESAR SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN & CAESAR DRESSING” with sell-by dates of 04/09/19 through 04/15/19.

• 10.25-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CHEF SALAD TURKEY, HAM & CHEESE, WITH RANCH DRESSING” with sell-by dates of 04/09/19 through 04/15/19.

• 8.1-oz. plastic sealed cartons containing “corner store market CLUB WRAP Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Bacon Bits & Cheese” with sell-by dates of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19.

• 7.4-oz. plastic sealed carton containing “corner store market CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP Chicken Strips & Cheese with Caesar Dressing” with sell-by dates of 04/08/18 through 4/20/19.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 31680” or “P-31680” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified FSIS that routine testing of a shared FSIS and FDA processing area within the establishment was confirmed positive for the presence of L. monocytogenes. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

