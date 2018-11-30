Holiday events: Freebie Friday for Nov. 30, 2018

HOUSTON - It's the first weekend of December, and Houston is getting into the holiday spirit. Whether you're in the mood for lights, a parade, or just a little shopping, we've got you covered.

Festival of Lights

In Dickinson, the 21st Annual Festival of Lights is open. It's a massive walk-through display set up in Paul Hopkins Park.

There is no parking available in the park itself. Instead, guests should park at the Dickinson Plaza shopping center and take the free shuttle bus.

The display is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every night through Dec. 23. Admission and parking are free.

Houston's Holiday in the Park

Downtown Houston is also getting festive with "Holiday in the Park." The outdoor market is coming to Market Square Park Saturday, Dec. 1.

It features the work of more than 30 Texas-based vendors, a DIY craft station, hot chocolate bar, all-day mimosas, and much more. It runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Christmas Parade

Pearland's getting into the Christmas spirit with a parade on Saturday evening.

The route starts at Old Alvin Road and heads down FM 518 to Pearland Parkway. The parade starts at 6 p.m. Parking along the route is free.

Home for the Holidays

Head home for the holidays in Old Town Spring. The local shops and businesses come alive with festive performers and exhibits every day through Dec. 22.

Performances on the main stage begin at noon.

Holidays in the Plaza

Sugar Land Town Square comes alive every weekend in December with Holidays in the Plaza.

There will be performances in the Town Square each weekend. This Saturday, the Houston Show choir will perform at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, you can get free photos with Santa from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

