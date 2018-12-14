Holiday events: Freebie Friday for Dec. 14, 2018

HOUSTON - Houston is getting into the holiday spirit. Here are some family-fun, free events going on this weekend full of holiday cheer.

Caroling and Cocoa

Take a break from the holiday hustle to savor the sights and sounds of the season in Tomball.

Caroling and Cocoa takes over Burroughs park Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be carolers, crafts for kids and holiday lights.

Snowfall at The Square

Memorial City is also getting festive with snowfall at The Square. The snow starts falling weekly at noon on Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. While you're there, check out the musical reindeer. They start prancing at 5 p.m. on Fridays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Illuminate the District

In River Oaks, the second annual "Illuminate the District" event is underway. It's going on from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. You can enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides and complimentary sweet holiday treats. On Sunday, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart will serenade you as part of the concert series.

Community Farmer's Market

The Sienna community farmer's market is open this weekend. You can enjoy some entertainment, buy fresh produce and other goods directly from growers and check out the food trucks. This is Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

