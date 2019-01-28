Here's how you can find your favorite lipstick they stopped making

HOUSTON - From perfume and cologne to makeup and hair products, it's a bummer when a company discontinues a beauty product you love.

All is not lost, however. There is a way that you might be able to find and snatch up those items that are no longer being produced.

You might think you don't use any Estee Lauder products, but there's a good chance you do. It's one of the world's leading manufacturers of beauty products. It owns nearly 30 brands like Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Origins, Bumble and Bumble, DKNY, Smashbox and MAC.

If you are looking for a discontinued product for any Estee Lauder brand, the company will help you search for it. The program is called "Gone, but not Forgotten." It claims: "Our team will search high and low for a discontinued product, and if we find it, you may purchase up to six pieces depending upon availability."

The prices are the same as what you would pay in store, plus shipping. It's not high tech. You simply send an email of the brand and product you need, along with your shipping address and contact information. An Estee Lauder representative will call you if they find what you need to get your credit card information.

Move quickly when you notice an item you want is discontinued. The program only searches for products discontinued within the last 36 months.

Estee Lauder is the only company we could find that actually helps you search for items it is no longer marketing or selling in stores, but website Buy Me Beauty sells discontinued drugstore beauty brands like Loreal and Revlon.

