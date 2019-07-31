Here is how you can stay at Great Wolf Lodge for just $84 a night

HOUSTON - Who says your family fun has to end with the summer? A Texas family resort is holding a flash sale for the fall that you are going to want to get in on.

Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine is holding its first 84 Degrees sale Sunday.

If you’ve never been, Great Wolf Lodge is a water park inside a hotel, and the water is always 84 degrees.

On Sunday, when you book a room online or by phone and use the promo code 84DEGREES, you can get a rate of $84 a night for stays between Sept. 2 and Oct. 31. This is more than half off the regular price.

First-time visitors should note that at Great Wolf, your water park passes are included in your hotel stay, so the deal is even sweeter.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.