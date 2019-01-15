H-E-B ranks fourth among top grocery retailers in the US, survey says

HOUSTON - H-E-B is among the top grocery store retailers in the United States.

The Texas-based chain scored the No. 4 ranking on a list highlighting a number of companies, derived from a survey by the consumer data company Dunnhumby on 7,000 U.S. households.

Those surveyed found retailers, such as H-E-B and Trader Joes – which scored the top ranking -- tend to have the strongest combination of financial performance and emotional connection with their shoppers.

H-E-B, which started in Kerrville, Texas, in 1905, has 400 stores in Texas and Mexico.

See the full study here.

TOP 10 RANKINGS:

1. Trader Joe's

2. Costco Wholesale

3. Amazon

4. H-E-B

5. Wegmans Food Markets

6. Market Basket

7. Sam's Club

8. Sprouts Farmers Markets

9. WinCo Foods

10. Walmart

Did your favorite grocer make the list? Let us know in the comments.



