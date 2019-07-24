Grocery Deals: You'll want to head to H-E-B this week

HOUSTON - Here are some of this week's best grocery deals.
This week, the best deals were at H-E-B.
This week, strawberries are just $.67 a pound and large nectarines are $.57 a pound.
Hill Country Fare boneless, skinless chicken breasts are $1.99 a pound, and fresh pork baby back ribs are $1.49 a pound.
Kroger’s digital deal is also worth a mention.
When you download their digital coupon through the Kroger app or online, you can get Hostess Snack Cakes and Belvita Breakfast Bar multi-packs for $1.49 each. You can only redeem the coupon in-store on Friday and Saturday.
