Grocery Deals: You'll want to head to H-E-B this week

HOUSTON - Here are some of this week's best grocery deals.

This week, the best deals were at H-E-B.

H-E-B Here are some grocery deals from H-E-B.

This week, strawberries are just $.67 a pound and large nectarines are $.57 a pound.

H-E-B Here are some grocery deals from H-E-B.

Hill Country Fare boneless, skinless chicken breasts are $1.99 a pound, and fresh pork baby back ribs are $1.49 a pound.

Kroger’s digital deal is also worth a mention.

Kroger Here are some grocery deals from Kroger.

When you download their digital coupon through the Kroger app or online, you can get Hostess Snack Cakes and Belvita Breakfast Bar multi-packs for $1.49 each. You can only redeem the coupon in-store on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.