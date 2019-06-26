Grocery deals: This week it's all about fruit

HOUSTON - KPRC2 consumer expert Amy Davis checked the deals at all of the major grocery stores in our area, and here are the best buys this week:

H-E-B has strawberries for $.67 for a one-pound carton.

Large California peaches are also $.67 a pound.

Kroger Here are this week's grocery deals from Kroger.

Kroger has red, black and green seedless grapes for $.88 a pound.

You’ll want to check out their three-day digital deal.

Kroger Here are this week's grocery deals from Kroger.

You can get Hebrew National or Nathan’s All Beef Franks for $1.99 a package when you download the digital coupon on Kroger.com. However, you can only get this deal in-store on Friday, Saturday and Sunday while supplies last.

You can also get Oreos, Wheat Thins and Chips Ahoy packages of cookies for $1.99 each.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.