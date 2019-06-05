Grocery Deals: Stock up on refreshing summer snacks

HOUSTON - Lots of summer snacks are on sale at local grocery stores this week.

HEB’s Meal Deal may not be healthy, but your kids will love it. And it will make a few meals super convenient.

When you buy two Digiorno frozen pizzas, you will get two free boxes of Hot Pockets, Nestle Toll House refrigerated cookie dough, an HEB salad kit and a two liter of Big Red.

Kroger has raspberries for $0.99 a carton this week.

Personal size seedless watermelons are $0.99.

When you download the digital coupon on the Kroger app or online, you can get a Frito Lay multi-pack of chips for $4.49.

At Aldi, peaches are $0.69 a pound.

Green grapes are $0.85 a pound.

And fresh, whole, boneless pork butt roast is $0.99 a pound.

