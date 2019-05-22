Grocery deals: Stock up ahead of the holiday weekend

HOUSTON - Consumer expert Amy Davis found a lot of sales at local grocery stores to help you get ready for the long Memorial Day weekend.

Here are some of this week's grocery deals:

H-E-B

H-E-B has pork ribs on sale starting at $1.27 a pound.

Randall's

Live crawfish are $1.97 a pound Friday, Saturday and Sunday while supplies last.

Randall's has USDA beef brisket for $1.39 a pound when you make a $25 purchase.

Aldi

Whole Atlantic salmon fillets are $5.99 a pound with this coupon from the weekly ad.

Aldi has mangoes for $.29 each and whole seedless watermelon for $2.69.

Kroger

Strawberries are on sale for just $.77 a carton at Kroger.

