Grocery deals: Prep for the school year at H-E-B this week

Boneless beef shoulder roast or Texas-style beef ribs are $1.87 a pound.

Extra-large cantaloupes are $.67 each.

If your child needs a new lunch box, you can buy one at H-E-B for $6 or more and get almost $14 in free food to fill it, including juice boxes, CLIF ZBars, Cheez-It snack packs, Nestle fun-size candy bars and more.

At Aldi, red grapes are $.79 a pound, and a three-pound bag of mandarin oranges is $2.49.

