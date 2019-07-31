Grocery deals: Prep for the school year at H-E-B this week

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis looked through this week’s grocery ads and found some of the best deals.
Here is what she found:
Boneless beef shoulder roast or Texas-style beef ribs are $1.87 a pound.
Extra-large cantaloupes are $.67 each.
If your child needs a new lunch box, you can buy one at H-E-B for $6 or more and get almost $14 in free food to fill it, including juice boxes, CLIF ZBars, Cheez-It snack packs, Nestle fun-size candy bars and more.
At Aldi, red grapes are $.79 a pound, and a three-pound bag of mandarin oranges is $2.49.
