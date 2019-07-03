Grocery Deals: Peaches, cherries, other produce on sale for holiday week

HOUSTON - Here are some of this week's best grocery deals.

Head to Aldi for produce this week. It has a lot of good sales on fruit.

Peaches are $.69 a pound this week.

Along with nectarines, which are also $.69 a pound

Also at Aldi, mangoes are $.39 each, cantaloupes are $.85 each, Washington red cherries are $1.45 a pound and blueberries are $1.49 a pint.

At H-E-B, cherries are $1.44 a pound.

And you can save $8 on H-E-B’s meal deal this week. When you buy two packages of Hill Country Fare seasoned chicken or beef fajitas. You will get a two-liter of Canada dry or seven up, flour tortillas, H-E-B Picante sauce, 12 Bomb Pops and H-E-B beans.

