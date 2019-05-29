Grocery Deals: It's a good week for produce

HOUSTON - Kroger has the best and most deals to save you money on groceries this week.

Large pineapples and avocados are $.88 each.

Black seedless grapes are $.88 a pound.

Fresh Heritage Farm split chicken breasts, drumsticks and thighs are just 88 cents a pound.

And on Friday and Saturday only, when you use your Kroger card and the digital coupon you can get Mrs. Bairds and Sara Lee Bread for just $.99.

Randall’s has whole seedless watermelons for $1.99.

Shoppers can also get boneless, skinless chicken breasts for $1.49 a pound.

