Grocery Deals: It's a good week for produce

HOUSTON - Kroger has the best and most deals to save you money on groceries this week.
Large pineapples and avocados are $.88 each.
Black seedless grapes are $.88 a pound.
Fresh Heritage Farm split chicken breasts, drumsticks and thighs are just 88 cents a pound.
And on Friday and Saturday only, when you use your Kroger card and the digital coupon you can get Mrs. Bairds and Sara Lee Bread for just $.99.
Randall’s has whole seedless watermelons for $1.99.
Shoppers can also get boneless, skinless chicken breasts for $1.49 a pound.
