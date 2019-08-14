Grocery Deals: H-E-B is the place to go this week

HOUSTON - Here are some of this week’s best grocery deals

This week, we found the most deals at H-E-B.

H-E-B Here are some grocery deals from H-E-B.

Boneless top sirloin steaks are on sale for $2.97 a pound.

H-E-B Here are some grocery deals from H-E-B.

Strawberries are on sale for $.65 per one-pound carton and peaches are $.67 a pound.

Aldi Here are some grocery deals from Aldi.

At Aldi, you can get St. Louis style pork ribs for $1.45 a pound Wednesday while they last, and family packs of split chicken breasts are $.99 cents a pound.

Aldi Here are some grocery deals from Aldi.

Milk is $1.49 a gallon.

Randall's Here are some grocery deals from Randall's.

If you’re craving shrimp, it’s a worth a trip to Randalls.

You can get them for $3.99 a pound this week, with the coupon in the Randalls ad or on the Just For U website or app.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.