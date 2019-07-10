Grocery deals for the week of July 10, 2019

HOUSTON - Here's a look at the deals you'll want to snatch up at the grocery store this week.

H-E-B

Grab a free pint of H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream. All you have to do is sign up for H-E-B emails at HEBSignUp.com and they'll send you the coupon.

This week, H-E-B also has the lowest price on cherries at 88 cents per pound. Extra large cantaloupes are also on sale at 77 cents each.

Kroger

Kroger has some great digital deals this week.

You can get Kroger brats, Italian sausage or meatballs for $1.99 per package. Simply Lemonade and Ball Park hot dog bus are on sale for 99 cents each.

You need to download the coupons between Wednesday and Saturday, and then use them in store Friday and Saturday only.

Aldi

This week, you can get a 3-pound bag of Mandarin oranges for $1.99.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.