Grocery deals: Bacon, pasta and cereal, oh my!

HOUSTON - Randalls has a lot of great digital deals this week that make it worth your time to download the coupons on the "Just 4 U" site.
Here are some of this week's best grocery deals:
Blue Bell pints for $.99. You can only buy two.
Some General Mills cereal and boxes of Nature Valley bars are also $.99.
Jimmy Dean bacon is $1.99.
H-E-B has asparagus for $.77 a pound and large cantaloupes are $.77 each.
In the deli section, when you buy one Buitoni refrigerated pasta, you get a second one for free.
