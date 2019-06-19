Grocery deals: Bacon, pasta and cereal, oh my!

HOUSTON - Randalls has a lot of great digital deals this week that make it worth your time to download the coupons on the "Just 4 U" site.

Here are some of this week's best grocery deals:

Blue Bell pints for $.99. You can only buy two.

Some General Mills cereal and boxes of Nature Valley bars are also $.99.

Jimmy Dean bacon is $1.99.

H-E-B has asparagus for $.77 a pound and large cantaloupes are $.77 each.

In the deli section, when you buy one Buitoni refrigerated pasta, you get a second one for free.



