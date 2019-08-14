Going digital: How to help your school using Box Tops for Education

No more clipping those box tops off of cereal boxes anymore, because Box Tops for Education now has an app.

When you download it to your smartphone, you can select the school you want to support.

Now you will scan your grocery store receipts, instead of the box tops, to earn money for your school.

General Mills sends schools checks twice a year to use however they choose. When you create a log-in at Boxtops4education.com, you can see how much money your school has raised from the program.



