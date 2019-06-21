Friday Freebies: Fishing, fireworks, festivals and more

HOUSTON - Friday marks the first day of summer, so it's the perfect time to get out and have some fun.

Here are a few free events happening this weekend:

Take your children fishing at Carver Park in Texas City Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. Saturday. Kids ages 6 to12 can learn how to fish with the help of the Department of Recreation and Tourism.

LaPorte is hosting its Summer Party on Main Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. They'll have bands, food trucks, a car show, kids zone and vendors.

The Sienna Summer Concert Series heats up in Missouri City Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The band Park Avenue will have everyone dancing at The Village of Sawmill Lake in Sienna Plantation.

If you love exotic animals, head to Santa Fe. Jim's Jungle Exotic Petting Zoo will be setting up shop at the Three Acres Food Park from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The event is free, but parking will cost $5. The petting zoo will feature kangaroos, lemurs, kinkajous, dik-diks and more.

Lite 'em Up Fireworks

Lite 'em up Fireworks is helping Channel 2 viewers celebrate July 4th with free fireworks. The stand is in the parking lot of the Chevron gas station at the corner of Grant and Jones Road in Cypress. Just say "freebie fireworks," and you'll receive free 5-ball import shots while they last. The stand opens for the Fourth of July holiday on Monday, June 24.

