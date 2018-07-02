Freedom Over Texas: What you need to know about third-party website selling tickets

HOUSTON - If you are planning to go to the City of Houston's Citgo Freedom Over Texas celebration on July 4th, be careful where you buy tickets.

KPRC 2 has learned a third-party website is selling tickets at inflated prices.

You can buy tickets online through Tuesday, July 3rd online at www.freedomovertexas.org or by downloading the mobile app "FOT2018."

Tickets are $8 per person. On July 4th, tickets at the gate are $10. Children 5 and under are free.



Citgo Freedom Over Texas is Wednesday, July 4th from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. Entrances to the festivities and live music are at these areas:

- Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks and along Allen Parkway

- West Gate: Taft at Allen Parkway

- North Gate: Sabine at Memorial

- East Gate: Bagby at Dallas



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.