Freebie Friday: Superheroes, Astros, Cirque du Soleil and more free events

HOUSTON - From superheroes to our hometown heroes - the Astros, there are plenty of free things to do in Houston this weekend.

Astros Fan Fest

The 2019 Astros Fan Fest at Minute Maid Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you love the Astros, you'll want to be there. Players will be signing autographs. There are photos ops and games.

Fan fest is free, but you must have an admission voucher to get in. All of the vouchers online are gone; but they will have a limited number available on Saturday for fans who just walk up.

Incredible Art Gallery

If you're into Marvel superheroes and DC Comics, you should head to the Holiday Inn & Suites on Westway Park Boulevard near Beltway 8 and Clay Road.

Beginning tonight at 6 p.m. and all this weekend, Incredible Art Gallery is hosting a free art show featuring Marvel licensed artist Christopher Clark. Each family can get a free print of their choice. The event is tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m.

Galveston Museum Day

While it may be too cold for the beach Saturday, you may want to drive down to the island for Galveston Museum Day.

The Bishop's Palace and Galveston Arts Center are offering free admission. Many other museums are offering buy one admission, get one free deals.

If you visit three or more museums, you can win a one-night stay at Hotel Galvez.

Cirque du Soleil pop up performance

If you've been wanting to check out Cirque du Soleil's Luzia; but you haven't sprung for tickets yet, stop by Discovery Green tomorrow at 1 p.m. for a free pop-up performance.

It's a short show, so get there early to get a good seat.

Winter Wonderland in Pasadena

Or head to Pasadena Saturday for a "Winter Wonderland around the World."

Beginning at 10 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church on Space Center Boulevard, you can explore the customs of other countries around the world with games, crafts, a train ride, an animal show, raffle items and a snow field for the kids.

The event is free; but they are collecting new or gently used coats and blankets for their Coats for the Cold Ministry.

