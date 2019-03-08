Freebie Friday: Stargazing, St. Patrick's Day fun and more

HOUSTON - The rodeo is in full swing, but if that's not your thing, there are plenty of free, fun events going on around town as well.

Family Fun Fest in The Woodlands

The Woodlands is hosting a Family Fun Fest. People can enjoy the day at the scenic Town Green Park. There will be rides, games, live entertainment, food vendors, shopping and plenty of kid-friendly events. Things get started at 10 a.m. Saturday at the park on Lake Robbins Drive and will run until 4 p.m.

Stargazing at Discovery Green

Go stargazing at Discovery Green. That's going on Saturday night. Volunteers from the Houston Astronomical Society will be on hand to show off the moon, other planets and various deep-sky items. People might even see the International Space Station or the Hubble Telescope flying overhead. This event is "weather permitting" from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Baldwin Boettcher Branch Library St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Saint Patrick's Day isn't until March 17, but people can get the family-friendly celebration started this weekend. The Baldwin Boettcher Branch Library in north Harris County is hosting a celebration. It starts at 1 p.m. Saturday. There will be a local guitarist playing traditional Irish music, refreshments and a crafts activity. The event is open to all ages.

Second Saturday at the Depot

In Tomball, it's Second Saturday at the Depot. People can check out themed arts and crafts, games, music and a movie under the stars. This month, they're showing "Christopher Robin." Activities will start at 4 p.m., and the movie starts at dark at the Historic Downtown Depot in Tomball. People are welcome to bring a picnic dinner and their furry friends.

Art in the Park in The Woodlands

Get artsy at Rob Fleming Park in the Woodlands. There is an afternoon of live entertainment, food trucks, free activities for the kids and, of course, lots of artwork to peruse and purchase from local vendors. Parking will be at Creekside Elementary. The annual event gets started at 2 p.m. Saturday and wraps up around 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.