Freebie Friday: Rodeo parade, Mardi Gras fun and other free events

HOUSTON - We're expecting a warm weekend, and there are plenty of free events for you to get out and enjoy it.

Head to downtown Conroe Saturday afternoon for the Go Texan Parade 2019, presented by Rodeo Houston. The event starts at 1 p.m. The parade starts and ends at North Frazier and Metcalf streets. The streets on the parade route will be closed starting at 12:30 p.m. Organizers are asking people not to park in the First Baptist Church parking lot or the juror parking lot.

Also Saturday afternoon is the annual Mardi Gras on Main in La Porte. You can enjoy food trucks, live music and entertainment like stilt walkers, face painting and a Mardi Gras market. For the grownups, there's also a beer garden. This party is family friendly, and it starts at 4 p.m. at Five Points Park.

A free citywide film and arts festival is also getting started this weekend. It's the "Reel-Abilities Houston Film and Art Festival." It celebrates the lives, stories and talents of people with disabilities through films, art exhibitions, performances and speakers. It's at the Edwards Greenway Palace Theater on Weslayan Street. The festival runs Sunday through Wednesday. Times vary, so check the website for the schedule.

You can also spend a day touring Bayou Bend with the family. The Museum of Fine Arts Houston is having a family day on Sunday. It includes station-guided house tours of the house's first floor, access to the historic gardens, performances by musicians, puppeteers and more, and crafts for the kids. This month's theme is African American heritage, in honor of Black History Month. It starts at 1 p.m. and runs through 5 p.m.

