Freebie Friday: Ring in 2018 on the cheap

HOUSTON - If you're still looking for something to do on New Year's Eve, but the thought of spending hundreds of dollars to drink with strangers at a fancy hotel doesn't appeal to you, we can help.

Consumer expert Amy Davis found plenty of ways you can ring in the new year and keep your resolution to save money.

Ring in the "Noon Year" when your little ones are wide awake. Haul them to the plaza at City Centre from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. New Year's Eve for bubbles, face painting, a balloon artist and a dance party. More info >

After they go to bed, go back to City Centre for the real party. The live music starts at 9:30 p.m. with a countdown to midnight with confetti and fireworks on the rooftop. More info >

The schedule is the same at Memorial City Mall. "Noon Year's Eve starts at 11 a.m. at the ice rink. They'll have face painting, a DJ, a balloon drop and a lemonade toast at noon. More info >

At 9 p.m. the party is outside at The Square at Memorial City Mall between Maggianos and The Cheesecake Factory. You can pick up New Year's Eve swag and popcorn for free. There will be a cash bar. More info >

There is no cover charge at the Westin Memorial City. Drop in the 024 Lounge from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. New Year's Eve for live jazz, New Year's Eve favors and a complimentary midnight toast. More info >

Stop by Batanga on Congress downtown for the Houston Young Professionals Free for All NYE Pub Crawl. The event is free and self-guided, but they're asking for a $5 donation. Start at Batanga and then crawl to your choice of 26 local pubs at your own pace. More info >

Check out our partner Houston on the Cheap for more New Year's Eve festivities.

