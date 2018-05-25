Freebie Friday: Memorial Day weekend edition

Memorial Day is Monday, and that means a three-day weekend for most people.

You can start your holiday weekend Friday with an outdoor ceremony for the whole family. Stars and Stripes on the Lawn starts at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial City. You can hear American classics from a trumpeter, military and first-responders in a 30-minute ceremony.

More info

Saturday is the Funomenal Family Festival at Discovery Green from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be rides, games and live entertainment. You can even enjoy a Nerf blasting zone and inflatables.

More info

The Commemorative Air Force Wing Museum and Hangar on Groeschke Road in west Houston is free this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can explore World War II aircraft, up close.

More info

Art-Mix moves to a brand new location on Times Boulevard in Rice Village. Everyone is invited from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for free treats and ice cream.

More info

Monday, it’s all about our nation’s heroes. You can give thanks at the Boardwalk at Towne Lake in Cypress at a free lantern lighting at 7:30 p.m.

More info

Start the holiday with the 2018 Memorial Day ceremony at the Houston National Cemetery on Veterans Memorial Drive. Everyone is invited at 9:30 a.m. to pay tribute to the men and women who have given their lives for our country.

More info

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.